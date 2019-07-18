Jacob’s Ladder Remake Gets Official Poster

Horror fans have been given a number of remakes throughout the years, with some of the more iconic characters being revived for a number of different interpretations that aim to appeal to contemporary audiences. Earlier this year, a remake of 1990’s Jacob’s Ladder scored a release date, only to be quietly shuffled off the schedule. Luckily, after months of speculation about whether or not the project would ever see the light of day, fans learned that it would debut on the DISH Network on July 25th before getting a limited theatrical engagement on August 23rd. The new film got its official poster, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

In the new film, Jacob Singer is getting his life back together after his brother is killed in Afghanistan. Jacob has a beautiful wife, a newborn child and a successful career as a surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches Jacob and reveals that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob’s life starts to unravel. He begins hallucinating, believes he is being followed by violent attackers and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother. When he discovers that his brother is alive and addicted to an experimental drug, he uncovers a secret he never could have been prepared for.

The film was directed by David M. Rosenthal and written by Jeff Buhler. The film stars Michael Ealy (The Intruder, Think Like a Man), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy, The Cabin in the Woods), Nicole Beharie (Shame, 42), and Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder, Instructions Not Included).

Last month, writer Buhler detailed what fans could expect from the reimagining.

“It’s a difficult adaptation, because fans of the original will remember that a lot of basically what occurs during that film is part of a fever dream that occurs at his death on the battlefield, is taking place,” Buhler admitted to ComicBook.com. “There’s a lot of questioning what’s real and what’s not real, and there’s a big kicker in the end. And we felt like we couldn’t just replicate that, because first of all, everyone would see it coming, because people who have seen the original would know it.”

He added, “So we looked for a twist that would kick as hard, and have the same effect, but operate in a slightly different way. We came up with a really cool idea that centers around two brothers who served, one Marine who was front lines, and one as a military surgeon, who were both deployed to Afghanistan, or Iraq I think would be the setting that we settled on.”

Check out the Jacob’s Ladder reboot this summer.

Are you looking forward to the new film?