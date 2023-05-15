Jaws Gets J-awesome New Clothing Line From RSVLTS

Steven Spielberg's Jaws changed summers permanently when it hit theaters back in 1975, not only because it defined the era of the summer blockbuster, but also because it turned the time-honored tradition of heading to the beach into something a bit more intimidating, thanks to the chaos caused in Amity. To celebrate the iconic film, RSVLTS has released a new line of shirts and shorts that honor the film not only with their prints, but also by the fact that these make the perfect outfits to head to the beach in, so you can show off your love of Jaws by both staying cool and looking cool. You can head to the RSVLTS x Jaws collection to pick up the items now.

Per the official RSVLTS blog, "We're all most definitely going to need a bigger closet as we drop the first RSVLTS x Jaws apparel collaboration, and at the perfect time a few weeks before the kickoff of summer/beach season. Regardless if you're a casual boater, beach cruiser, or deep sea explorer, this four-shirt collection includes a little something for any fans of the classic film, as well as hybrid shorts/swimwear for two of the designs (and perhaps a special, ah-hem, Park-only set that will breach the surface very soon)."

Check out the new Jaws collection below and head to the RSVLTS x Jaws collection to pick up the items now.