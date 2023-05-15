Jaws Gets J-awesome New Clothing Line From RSVLTS
Steven Spielberg's Jaws changed summers permanently when it hit theaters back in 1975, not only because it defined the era of the summer blockbuster, but also because it turned the time-honored tradition of heading to the beach into something a bit more intimidating, thanks to the chaos caused in Amity. To celebrate the iconic film, RSVLTS has released a new line of shirts and shorts that honor the film not only with their prints, but also by the fact that these make the perfect outfits to head to the beach in, so you can show off your love of Jaws by both staying cool and looking cool. You can head to the RSVLTS x Jaws collection to pick up the items now.
Per the official RSVLTS blog, "We're all most definitely going to need a bigger closet as we drop the first RSVLTS x Jaws apparel collaboration, and at the perfect time a few weeks before the kickoff of summer/beach season. Regardless if you're a casual boater, beach cruiser, or deep sea explorer, this four-shirt collection includes a little something for any fans of the classic film, as well as hybrid shorts/swimwear for two of the designs (and perhaps a special, ah-hem, Park-only set that will breach the surface very soon)."
Check out the new Jaws collection below and head to the RSVLTS x Jaws collection to pick up the items now.
Battle of Amity Shirt
You're gonna need a bigger closet. The Orca vs the shark, a battle for the ages. From an aerial view, catch all the action of Quint, Brody, and Hooper taking on the massive great white responsible for tormenting Amity Island on this KUNUFLEX buttondown. You're going to need at least three barrels to keep the applause down when you walk into the beach bar in this bad boy this summer.prevnext
Amity Welcomes You Shirt
"Brody... sick vandalism. That is a deliberate mutilation of a public service message!" Those local Amity kids and their shenanigans. But, look, we can all agree that if not for all that great white shark nonsense, Amity seems like a pretty idyllic town. And with this bright, summery KUNUFLEX buttondown, you can live like an Amity local -- swimming, floating, hanging out with Chief Brody, wrestling on the seas with an apex predator-all summer long.prevnext
The Beach Is Closed Shirt
Mayor Larry Vaughn doesn't want to hear it! Amity depends on those summer visitors and your summer depends on this shirt. Covered in some of the most famous images and quotes from the film (and, yes, a Quint sea shanty), this KUNUFLEX buttondown will have everyone running out of the water and right towards you.prevnext
Night Swim Shirt
"What's your name again?"
"Chrissie!"
"Where are we going?"
"Swimming!"
Poor Chrissie. All she wanted to do was go for a little summertime dip, but the great white had other plans. This KUNUFLEX buttondown, inspired by the iconic and chilling opening scene from Jaws, is a reminder to all that if you want to work on your night moves, do it on land.
You can head to the RSVLTS x Jaws collection to pick up the items now.
Will you be adding any items to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!prev