John Carpenter Creating Score for ‘1,200 Souls’ Film

When most movie fans think of John Carpenter, they think of his directing projects like Halloween, They Live or Escape From New York. Fans who are more familiar with the filmmaker’s work know that he not only directed a variety of memorable genre films, but also crafted their scores. Surprisingly, Carpenter revealed that he’d be composing the score for a film he didn’t direct, lending his synthesizer skills to the film 1,200 Souls.

“I’m gonna do some scores this year,” Carpenter shared with the Post Mortem podcast. “Gonna do the Halloween score… I guess. And 1,200 Souls is a movie being made. I’m gonna do the score for that. It’ll be fun.”

The film is directed by Pablo Aragüés and stars Jean Reno. The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“It is set in a small town nestling in the lap of the high Pyrenees, to which a young woman, Carla, returns to scatter her mother’s ashes, only to be confronted by violence, deaths and the seemingly supernatural, such as spontaneous combustion. Reno will play the role of Jacques the Frenchman, a hermit who knows more than he lets on and proves the only villager who stands by Carla as she seeks to get to the bottom of events.”

The last film Carpenter directed was 2010’s The Ward, making audiences wonder what he’s been up to in recent years. Rather than making movies, Carpenter has been focusing on creating music, releasing two albums of original music, as well as re-recording some of his most famous themes for a compilation album. The filmmaker even took his tunes on tour.

Carpenter is currently serving as executive producer on a new Halloween sequel, his first time being directly involved in the series since providing the music for 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The filmmaker is seemingly excited to be back involved in the franchise, given his teases about creating the film’s soundtrack.

“I am an executive producer and it looks clear to me that I’ve made a deal to do the music,” Carpenter recently shared with Billboard last year.

Despite teasing that he’ll create the soundtrack, it’s unclear if he’ll mimic the score he created for the original film or delve into new directions.

“There are many options,” Carpenter shared of how the score will pan out. “I’ll be consulting with the director to see what he feels. I could create a new score, we could update the old score and amplify it, or we could combine those two things. I’ll have to see the movie to see what it requires.”

The new Halloween sequel hits theaters on October 19. Filming for 1,200 Souls is slated to begin this summer.

