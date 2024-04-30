Tarot: Jacob Batalon Reveals They Shot Two Endings for New Movie

Tarot horror movie star Jacob Batalon reveals the director shot two very different endings to the movie.

The new horror movie Tarot is already building hype for its home release, thanks to MCU Spider-Man Trilogy star Jacob Batalon.

At the press junket for Tarot, Batalon revealed to ComicBook.com that the director of Tarot, Spenser Cohen, actually shot two endings to the film – one of which was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

"We filmed a whole different thing for it [the ending], it's really funny. But I think the one that we put in the final piece is perfect, so..."

The reveal sprang from ComicBook.com interviewer Chris Killian comments (with NO SPOILERS) that the ending of Tarot is something unique to see in a horror movie. So, while fans may be fascinated to one day learn about the ending the filmmakers didn't use, they can be equally as intrigued about the ending of the theatrical cut they'll see when Tarot hits theaters on Friday.

What Is Tarot (2024) About?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else's deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.

Tarot stars Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man Trilogy), Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Avantika Vandanapu (Senior Year), Wolfgang Novogratz (The Last Summer), Olwen Fouéré (The Northman), Larsen Thompson (Pearl), Adain Bradley, and Humnberly González.

Will Jacob Batalon Return For Spider-Man 4?

In the MCU Spider-Man "Home" Trilogy, Batalon played Ned Leeds, best friend of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and Spider-Man official sidekick (or "Guy in the Chair"). Ned was there to watch Peter's back in all three films; however, in Spider-Man: No Way Home Ned (along with Zendaya's MJ) was caught in the spell Doctor Strange cast over Earth, erasing the reveal of Peter Parker's secret identity from the collective memory of the world.

As Holland's Spider-Man enters his next era in the MCU, it'll be interesting to see if the original supporting cast from his films are also brought back – or if Peter Parker/Spider-Man gets taken in a new direction, with a new supporting cast.

"I honestly don't know... what any future holds for any of them in that world [the MCUI]," Batalon told us. "I just feel like if things happen, they happen. I hope so. I definitely hope so. It's sad that he has no friends anymore."

Tarot will be in theaters on Friday.