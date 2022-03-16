Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Series Adds Alexandra Daddario as Lead

Iconic horror author Anne Rice passed away last year, but her legacy will only grow stronger in the coming years, thanks to AMC developing a number of series inspired by her stories, with the upcoming adaptation Mayfair Witches enlisting The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario as its lead character. The new series earned a green light last December, which is based on the novel The Lives of the Mayfair Witches, with the network also currently working on an adaptation of Interview with the Vampire. The debut season of the series is expected to consist of eight episodes and to debut on both AMC and AMC+ by the end of 2022.

Variety confirmed that “Daddario will star as Rowan, a brilliant doctor who grapples with her fate as the heir to a family of powerful witches.”

“Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been in and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, shared in a statement. “We found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta [Spalding], Michelle [Ashford], and Mark [Johnson].”

The network described the series in a press release last year, “Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, John Adams) are both executive producers and writers of the series. Spalding, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will serve as showrunner. The series will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

While Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches are both moving forward, this might only be the beginning of interconnected Anne Rice adaptations. AMC secured the rights to The Vampire Chronicles Series: Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat; The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Series: The Witching Hour, Lasher, Taltos; and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Crossover Novels: Merrick, Blackwood Farm, and Blood Canticle.

