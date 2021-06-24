Interview With the Vampire Series Moving Forward at AMC

✖

After years of starts, stops, and delays, a TV series based on Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has earned a series order at AMC, per The Hollywood Reporter. The novel was previously turned into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in 1994, while the 2002 film Queen of the Damned was also inspired by Rice's Vampire Chronicles franchise. Casting has not yet begun on the project, though Perry Mason and The Exorcist producer Rolin Jones will serve as the series' showrunner. The eight-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to debut sometime in 2022.

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker),” Jones shared in a statement. “Nearly 50 years later we know what’s expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to reunite them with you.”

Rice regained the rights to Interview with the Vampire in 2016, with the author often delivering updates on the progress of a new adaptation on the materials in the years since. Various creatives and networks have attempted to offer their take on the concept, with this new project being the first official attempt that has progressed out of the initial stages of development.

AMC announced last year that it would also be developing The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches TV series based on Rice's novels, with this franchise potentially poised to fill the upcoming horror void left by the ending of The Walking Dead.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios, added. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and [producer] Mark [Johnson], as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire, and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Interview with the Vampire TV series.

