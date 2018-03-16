Netflix Study Reveals 10 Horror Movies Too Scary for Viewers to Finish

There are plenty of terrifying films to choose from on Netflix if you’re in the mood for horror. However, the results of a new study show that some of these flicks are too scary for the average Netflix user, causing most people to turn them off early.

The folks over at Bloody-Disgusting have shared some streaming numbers from PR firm Edelman, revealing that there are 10 movies on Netflix that users have a lot of trouble finishing.

According to the data, these 10 films were turned off by many viewers after at least 70 percent of the runtime had already aired. With that amount of the movie having already played, Edelman says that there is more to this trend than simply viewers becoming disinterested.

“Technically speaking, these are the top horror films that couldn’t finish,” the company says. “They made it halfway through, they made past the climax, but they just couldn’t survive until the end.”

So what movies are “too scary” for people to finish? Here’s the complete list:

Cabin Fever

Carnage Park

Mexico Barbaro

Piranha

Raw

Teeth

The Conjuring

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Void

Jeruzalem

Of course, this data can’t be 100 percent accurate, seeing as how people can turn a movie off for a number of reasons. It could have been too scary, too gory, or too boring for someone. There’s also the chance that something got in the way of the viewer finishing the movie and they never got around to seeing the rest. Still, even if not everyone in this study was terrified, there is certainly a pattern surrounding the data, and these movies are probably some of the scarier offering on the streaming site.

Speaking of scary, this study was influenced by a film that has been making headlines since its recent debut on Netflix. Veronica, the last movie from Paco Plaza, is based on true events, and large number of people have said publicly that they were too afraid to finish the film. The buzz around the film’s terror grew, causing a spike in Veronica‘s views.

