A Nightmare on Elm Street Stars Unite for Coronavirus "Stop the Nightmare" PSA

A number of steps must be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with some of the suggestions being tougher to adhere to then others, though various veterans from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise came together to share a PSA encouraging fans to take all the necessary precautions and "Stop the Nightmare." The actors themselves stuck to these precautions, as they each shared a segment remotely, given that the best way to prevent spreading or contracting the virus is to quarantine yourself from others, or, at the very least, stay six feet away from everyone.

Featured in the video are Heather Langenkamp, Lisa Wilcox, Mark Patton, Andras Jones, Ken Sagoes, Brooke Theiss, Toy Newkirk, Ira Heiden, and Brooke Bundy.

In addition to enlisting famous faces from the franchise, the video also featured a clever spin on the series' famous "One, two, Freddy's coming for you" jingle.

The new lyrics read:

"1, 2... COVID's Not The Flu

3, 4... Wash Your Hands Some More

5, 6... Zoom Your Therapist

7, 8... Don't Congregate

9, 10... Never See Your Friends"

One figure that is missing from the PSA is Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund, though he shared his own PSA earlier this month reminding his fans to wear gloves.

"Robert Englund here, remember, be safe, stay at home, wash your hands, and if you do have to go to the grocery store, wear your glove!" Englund shares in the video.

The horror icon revealed earlier this year how, while some people might want to avoid enjoying anything scary during the pandemic, horror movies can make for a great distraction from the real world.

"Sometimes it takes something scary and diverting to take your mind off something scary and real," the actor shared with ComicBook.com. "I know years ago, I dropped off a bunch of horror movies, a bunch of DVDs at a hospital in the male adolescent ward. A lot of kids were waiting for bone marrow transplants and things like that. I think the doctors and the nurses, they thought I was crazy. And then a week later they called up and asked if I had anymore because all the teenage boys were watching horror movies and they kept their minds off of the worry about the bone marrow transplant or any of the intravenous stuff that they had to go through every day. And it's interesting how that can divert you."

Stay tuned for details on the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

