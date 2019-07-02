Nightmare on Elm Street Star Heather Langenkamp Is Down to Join the Conjuring Series

Actress Heather Langenkamp debuted in the horror world with A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 as Nancy Thompson, a role which she’d go on to reprise in two sequels, making her as integral a component of the franchise as Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger. Following his success in the series, Englund went on to join a number of other horror outings, while 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason pit his Krueger against Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees. With no new Nightmare on Elm Street film on the horizon, Langenkamp is open to joining another franchise, noting that she’s impressed with the various films in The Conjuring series and that she’d happily join that franchise.

“I think some of the New Line films that they’re putting out, like the Annabelle and all the universes from the Conjuring universes, I do really like a lot of those movies, and I think they all have some really great characters, and they use a lot of character actors from the genre,” Langenkamp shared with ComicBook.com. “I think those movies are the ones that appeal to me most. I’m not really into slasher movies. I really don’t love watching the body count racking itself up. Of course, I mean, there’s a lot of great parts in all of those movies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Langenkamp did have a small part in last year’s Hellraiser: Judgment, though the minor role and limited release of the film left fans wanting to see more of the actress. Were it the right part, Langenkamp thinks an appearance in a Conjuring film could be more fulfilling for fans.

“I think I would just look for a really great part, one that the fans would watch it and go, ‘Oh, that’s different,’” the actress admitted. “Or, ‘That’s cool, that’s new.’ That had some meat to it that was an interesting role. And that’s my goal going forward is to find those roles out there and make my fans happy, because they’re like, ‘Where are you? Why aren’t you doing anything, Heather?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I’m trying.’”

She added, “The older I get, the more confident I get that they need old ladies out there in film.”

With The Conjuring universe continuing to expand and with Langenkamp’s massive fan base, it could only be a matter of time before a filmmaker enlists her into the supernatural series.

Would you like to see her join a Conjuring spinoff? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!