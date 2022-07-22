Nope Gets New Motion Posters

By Patrick Cavanaugh

Ever since making his debut in the horror world with Get Out, filmmaker Jordan Peele has proven to be one of the most ambitious voices in genre storytelling, a reputation which he looks to be continuing with Nope. Easily one of the most anticipated horror movies of the summer, fans are still largely in the dark about what type of horrors the new film will focus on, though initial trailers and photos have implied that there's something unsettling that descends from the skies. The film has just earned a series of motion posters that feature its stars all staring up at the sky in fear. Check out the motion posters below before Nope lands in theaters on July 22nd.

Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Nope is currently slated to land in theaters on July 22nd.

Keke Palmer

Daniel Kaluuya

Steven Yeun

Brandon Perea

Michael Wincott

I'll get the shot. ☁️ #NOPEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/EQaQaIYzqm

— N☁PE (@Nope_Movie) June 7, 2022

