Nope Super Bowl Trailer Has Jordan Peele Fans Excited With Horrifying Twists

Fans are obsessed with the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s next movie, Nope. The Nope Super Bowl trailer hit the internet early on Sunday morning. The film is Peele’s latest after previous horror hits Get Out and then Us, and continues his reimagining of the horror genre. Nope reunites Peel with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah). He’s joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) playing residents of a lonely area of inland California who witness something strange happening around them. Nope also stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection).

Peele remains extremely guarded about Nope‘s premise and details about its plot. The only thing people have to go on thus far is this new trailer, which raises more questions than it gives answers. That’s led to fans freaking out about it and sharing their theories online. Keep reading to see what people are saying about the Nope Super Bowl trailer online.`

Jordan Peele wrote and directed Nope. Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) produced the film with Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. Universal Pictures worldwide will distribute the film worldwide. Nope opens in theaters on July 22nd.

