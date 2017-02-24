Nope Star Says Film Is "Totally Different" From Get Out and Us

✖

Filmmaker Jordan Peele delivered two very different narratives with films like Get Out and Us, though both featured undercurrents and social reflections that unified them in some capacities, with star of his upcoming film Nope claiming that the new film is "totally" different from what came before it. While all three films unfold in a contemporary timeframe, Palmer noted that the overall feel of Nope falls more in line with something from the '70s, which will surely ignite both excitement and curiosity among audiences, as well as wild speculation about what the narrative could explore. Nope is currently slated to land in theaters on July 22nd.

"Nope is nothing like Get Out or Us," Palmer shared with Entertainment Weekly. "It's a totally different vibe, it's about something different -- the themes are totally different, and the tone is totally different. This has a lot of '70s tones, which I think is exciting."

Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Just because the film might feel different, Palmer pointed out there are still powerful messages to be taken from the experience.

"I think Jordan has done a great job in all his films of talking about something," the actor admitted. "Get Out, obviously — a lot of that had to do with a conversation around racism, but then Us is about class, and with Nope you'll take whatever you take from that. But I just love how with everything he does, while there will be Black leads, the gag isn't always that you're Black."

She added, "The film itself is what Jordan usually does: a commentary on something grander. It uses the horror genre as a way to [examine] what we are all running from, or what we all get so totally obsessed with, how it defines us, how it brings us to the edge."

