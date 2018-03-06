Steven Spielberg Wore ‘Jaws’ Socks to the Oscars

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is no stranger to the Academy Awards, having earned himself seven nominations over the years for Best Director, in addition to his films amassing dozens of other accolades. At this year’s ceremony, at which his film The Post was up for several awards, Spielberg honored one of his earlier productions by wearing socks adorned with the poster art from Jaws.

The above photo was posted by Coco director Lee Unkrich, who was seated near Spielberg, with the caption, “One of my favorite Oscar moments: Noticing that Steven Spielberg was wearing Jaws socks.”

Making matters more interesting is that the above sucks are unlicensed accessories made by Socksmith, which merely resemble the film’s iconic poster rather than recreate it exactly. Even the description for the socks manages to hint at the connection to the Spielberg film without admitting to the homage.

“You’re going to need a bigger boat to catch this fish!” the site reads. “The jaws on these sharks are about to bite your foot right off… so beware! We promise it’s not too dangerous. These sharks attack both day and night.”

Sadly, the socks didn’t appear to bring the filmmaker good luck, as The Post went home empty-handed.

Bringing Jaws to life was an arduous task, shooting for over 150 days instead of the predicted 55-day shoot. The troubles seemingly paid off, as the film became one of the defining blockbusters in cinema history.

Not only was the film a financial success, but scored itself a handful of Academy Award nominations. The film ended up taking home the awards for Best Original Score, Best Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, yet lost Best Picture to One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest.

One of the bigger upsets at the ceremony that year was that the Academy failed to nominate Spielberg for his accomplishments as Best Director, despite overcoming the various trials and tribulations of the film’s production.

The moment in which Spielberg witnesses the Academy snub of his accomplishments can be witnessed on the special features of the Jaws Blu-ray, which had a documentary chronicling the film’s journey from script to screen.

Do you think Spielberg’s Jaws socks actually ruined his chances at Oscar gold? Let us know in the comments below!

