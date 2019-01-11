‘Overlord’ Lands on Blu-ray Next Month

One of 2018’s more exciting and underseen horror offerings was Overlord, which hit theaters shortly after Halloween debuted and cornered the market on horror. Luckily, the film is landing on Blu-ray and DVD on February 19th.

With only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen.

The disc’s special features are as follows:

The Horrors of War

Creation

Death Above

Death Below

Death No More

Brothers in Arms

The film stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Jacob Anderson, Dominic Applewhite, Pilou Asbaek, Iain de Caestecker, John Magaro, Mathilde Ollivier, and Bokeem Woodbine.

We at ComicBook.com claimed the film was one of the year’s best horror outings, but we weren’t the only ones, as Stephen King also praised the film following its release.

“Don’t miss OVERLORD, coming November 9th. I’ve seen it, and it’s as good–as scary-fun–as the early Spielberg,” he posted on Twitter.

The film was produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, leading many to assume that the film would reveal itself as a Cloverfield installment. This proved not to be the case, though director Julius Avery wasn’t offended by the assumption.

“Not everything that that comes out of [Bad Robot] is going to be a Cloverfield movie,” Avery shared with shared with io9. “The Cloverfield franchise is really cool and because it’s so cool, [people] see the Bad Robot logo, they see J.J. Abrams‘ name, and they put two and two together. This is its own beast but it’s great that everyone was showing a lot of interest in it.”

Instead of being just another entry into the Cloverfield franchise, Overlord‘s blend of horror, sci-fi, and drama made it an incredibly unique experience, which audiences will potentially discover with this home video release.

Grab a copy of Overlord when it debuts on February 19th.

