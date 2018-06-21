Official ‘Pet Sematary’ Synopsis and More Cast Members Revealed

Following the success of last year’s IT and the profitability of revisiting a Stephen King story that had previously been given a live-action adaptation, Pet Sematary began shooting this week for an April 5, 2019 release date. To celebrate shooting being underway, Paramount Pictures confirmed new cast members and released the film’s official synopsis.

Ten-year-old Jeté Laurence plays Ellie Creed, who adores her cat Churchill, nicknamed “Church,” the feline that alerts Louis Creed to the powers of the nearby pet cemetery. Three-year-old twins Hugo Lavoie and Lucas Lavoie will play Gage Creed, the family’s toddler who suffers a horrible tragedy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

Stephen King has long held a place in the echelons of horror cinema, with films like Carrie, The Shining, and Misery still being just as effective today as they were when they debuted decades ago. Last year’s IT was a gamble, given that the film had already been adapted into a live-action miniseries, with some fans apprehensive about if the new film could match the effectiveness of the original.

The worrying was for naught, as the larger budget, advanced special effects, and improved production value saw an improvement on the made-for-TV adaptation, with the film going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide.

Pet Sematary was previously adapted into a film in 1989 and, while it was effective at the time, could be even more effective for a new generation with updated makeup effects.

Another adaptation that is slated to get an update is The Tommyknockers, one of King’s most successful novels, which was adapted into a two-part miniseries in the ’90s. James Wan is attached to that project as a producer with an expected 2020 release date.

Pet Sematary hits theaters on April 5, 2019. IT: Chapter 2 just began filming and will land in theaters on September 7, 2019.

Do you think this new version of Pet Sematary could be more effective than the original? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]