Poltergeist and The Lost Boys Hit 4K Blu-ray With Anniversary Editions

Halloween is right around the corner, and Warner Bros is getting ready with 4K UHD Blu-ray anniversary editions of '80s horror classics Poltergeist and The Lost Boys. Both films will also be available in a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook edition. Below you'll find pre-order details for both films followed by a breakdown of the special features. The movies should arrive on your doorstep by September 20th, so you'll have plenty of time with them during the spooky season.

Poltergeist 4K Blu-ray Details:



Description: A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O'Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set ... At first, the spirits that invade the Freelings' home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILMT

They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists documentary

The Making of Poltergeist

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

The Lost Boys 4K Blu-ray Details:



Description: When a single mother and her two sons move to the sleepy seaside California town of Santa Carla, they discover much more than they anticipated in this visually stunning blend of hip humor, horror and rock 'n' roll about the most compelling group of contemporary vampires ever to put fang to vein.

Special Features and Technical Specs: