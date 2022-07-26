Poltergeist and The Lost Boys Hit 4K Blu-ray With Anniversary Editions
Halloween is right around the corner, and Warner Bros is getting ready with 4K UHD Blu-ray anniversary editions of '80s horror classics Poltergeist and The Lost Boys. Both films will also be available in a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook edition. Below you'll find pre-order details for both films followed by a breakdown of the special features. The movies should arrive on your doorstep by September 20th, so you'll have plenty of time with them during the spooky season.
- The Lost Boys 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray – $25.99: Pre-order at Best Buy
- The Lost Boys 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray SteelBook – $31.99: Pre-order at Best Buy (Exclusive)
- Poltergeist 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray – $25.99: Pre-order at Best Buy
- Poletergeist 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray SteelBook – $31.99: Pre-order at Best Buy (Exclusive)
Poltergeist 4K Blu-ray Details:
Description: A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O'Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set ... At first, the spirits that invade the Freelings' home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILMT
- They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists documentary
- The Making of Poltergeist
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature
The Lost Boys 4K Blu-ray Details:
Description: When a single mother and her two sons move to the sleepy seaside California town of Santa Carla, they discover much more than they anticipated in this visually stunning blend of hip humor, horror and rock 'n' roll about the most compelling group of contemporary vampires ever to put fang to vein.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary by Director Joel Schumacher
- The Lost Boys: A Retrospective – an in-depth look at the production of the film
- Inside the Vampire's Cave – Featurette
- Vamping Out: Makeup effect – Fetaurette
- Haimster & Feldog: The Story of the two Coreys – Featurette
- A World of Vampires – Documentary
- Lost Scenes
- "Lost in the Shadows" Music Video
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
- AND MORE...