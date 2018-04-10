Ryan Reynolds Proclaims John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as His New Parents After Seeing ‘A Quiet Place’

Congratulations are in order for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, as they welcomed a new son into their family this weekend! Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool fame has officially been adopted into the Krasinski-Blunt family as of April 8, 2018.

A Quiet Place, which was directed by Krasinski and starred himself alongside wife Emily Blunt, snuck into theaters around the country this weekend. The dystopian thriller was met with a hefty $50 million haul at the box office, as well as an abundance of praise from both critics and fans. The biggest of these fans being the Canadian-born Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool star and producer took to Twitter on Sunday to sing the praises of the movie,saying that he’d seen it twice in the first week. He also took the opportunity to announce that he’d be joining the power couple’s family as their newest child.

“I’ve seen A Quiet Place twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM,” Reynolds wrote in a tweet. “John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are my new parents. Congratulations, Ryan.”

I’ve seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM! @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents. Congratulations, Ryan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 8, 2018

Of course, the new father, overcome with joy, had to voice his excitement on social media as well.

Krasinski quoted the tweet and said, “Thank you Son. Your mother and I are so proud.”

Thank you Son. Your mother and I are so proud. https://t.co/Kp2rypLifd — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 8, 2018

The interaction sparked so much chatter on Twitter that it became a “moment,” and fans chimed in to laugh and joker about it throughout the entire day.

Of all the hilarious tweets on the subject, one of the best came from @gfmete, who posted a picture with the hashtag, #TheKrasinskiFamily. The picture showed Blunt and Krasinski smiling next to one of their younger co-stars from A Quiet Place. However, the young actor’s head had been replaced with a laughing Ryan Reynolds, looking up at his new parents.

Part American, part British, and now part Canadian, this family is certainly making moves to take over the world, one sarcastic actor at a time.

A Quiet Place is currently playing in a theater near you.