Rob Zombie Teases Three From Hell Trailer Will Arrive Soon

Horror fans have been anxiously awaiting news about the completion of Three From Hell, the new movie from Rob Zombie that will continue his trilogy after House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. According to a recent post from the director’s Facebook page, fans can expect to see a trailer for the upcoming movie soon.

“A THREE FROM HELL UPDATE. As you now may have heard we finally received our R Rating. This was a very long process and threw us a couple months behind schedule. It’s a drag to be sure, but that the way it goes. Anyway that is the reason you haven’t seen a trailer yet,” Zombie explains. You can learn more about the film’s rating here.

Zombie added, “We are currently working on a trailer and hope to get it out in the world ASAP. I know it seems like you’ve been waiting forever, well I’ve been working on this film everyday for the last two years so trust me I know how you feel. Actually my first conversations with Lionsgate about doing this movie began over three years ago. It’s been a long and wild ride but it’s all been worth it. I’m sure you will agree once you get to see 3 From Hell in all it’s bloody glory splashed across the big screen. Hang in there,” the post concludes.

As you can see, the post also includes a new image of Captain Spaulding, the character portrayed by Sid Haig.

When it comes to Three From Hell, Zombie has previously promised an experience different from the first two films.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” told Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The director also wrote on Instagram that the movie was going to be “f***ing awesome.”

Three From Hell is expected to be released sometime in 2019.

