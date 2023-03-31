Scream 6 Adds Mission: Impossible Star

Henry Czerny, who collaborated the the Scream directing team of Radio Silence on Ready Or Not, has joined the cast of the next Scream installment, which is set for release next year from Paramount and Spyglass Media. He joins a cast that includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, reprising their roles after making their first appearance in this year's Scream. Hayden Panettiere will also return to reprise her role from Scream 4, appearing alongside Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) will be back to once again direct the new installment.

Franchise star Neve Campbell recently announced she would not return for the sequel. The actor, who played main character Sidney Prescott, recently explained that she felt she was being underpaid and undervalued after decades of work in the series.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell said at the time. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise....It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Czerny, best known for roles in Mission: Impossible and Revenge, is set for a big 2023. In addition to Scream 6, the star will reprise his role as Kittridge in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, marking his first appearance in the blockbuster franchise since 1996.

That's right -- he has been gone from Mission: Impossible for so long, that his last time was literally available on VHS in Blockbuster Video. It was that kind of blockbuster film franchise.

The actor also played Winslow Schott, the supervillain known as the Toyman, in episodes of Supergirl.

The next Scream will begin filming this summer, following on the heels of Scream, which earned $81 million in North America and $140 million worldwide. Little is known about the movie, except that it will be set in New York City, taking Ghostface and their victims out of Woodsboro for the first time since the franchise began.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are penning the script, which Vanderbilt will produce through his Project X Entertainment partners Paul Neinstein and William Sherak. Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass Media's Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

The as-yet-untitled sixth installment in the Scream franchise continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

Scream 6 will be released on March 31, 2023.

