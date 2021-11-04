Scream: Ghostface Is Back in New Featurette

Ever since Scream fans knew that a fresh sequel was being developed for the series, countless rumors have emerged about what could unfold in the upcoming film, with details about its narrative being kept tightly under wraps. Now that we’re just two months away from the release of the new film, more details are being unveiled about what audiences can expect, which includes the debut of an all-new featurette that hints at what has brought these characters back together after everything they’ve been through. You can check out the new featurette for the sequel below and catch the new Scream in theaters on January 14, 2022.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”), and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

The upcoming film marks the first entry to not be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Ready or Not directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are taking over the reins for this new entry.

Longtime star Arquette previously detailed the power Ghostface still has after all these years.

“Anytime you see Ghostface, it’s always something … just as a horror film lover myself, there’s something just incredible about the whole being part of that. Seeing the mask on Halloween, I just love that,” Arquette shared during the press event in which ComicBook.com attended. “That he’s become such an iconic figure within the whole horror genre. It’s been an emotional experience for me. I’ve thought about [original director] Wes [Craven] quite a bit, really talk to him in my head, said personal little prayers, just feeling his energy around, really. It’s a new movie, it’s a new movie that honors the past films, but a lot has happened since even the last one. I think they incorporate all of that. I think they incorporate aspects of our world now and what we’ve all experienced and the evolution of the internet and the evolution of horror films in general. I think it’s gonna be really exciting. I think they just ramped up all … They learned from what came before and expanded it in a really brilliant way.”

The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

