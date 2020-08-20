Shudder Announces "61 Days of Halloween" to Get Viewers in the Mood for the Spooky Season

Whenever summer comes to a close and we head into fall, a number of different TV networks start teasing their various Halloween programming events that will be happening, with some networks honoring the holiday with weeks or even an entire month of special events, but streaming service Shudder is going above and beyond by kicking off their Halloween countdown on September 1st to deliver fans "61 Days of Halloween." Given that Shudder regularly offers subscribers horror movies and TV shows all year round, it only makes sense that its seasonal festivities will be pulling out all the stops compared to what other networks will be offering.

“We usually call October our ‘Super Bowl month’ but this year we’re starting on September 1st, so the 61 Days of Halloween will be our Super Bowl combined with Mardi Gras and Christmas. We start on day one with one of the biggest horror movies of the year, Nicolas Cage in Richard Stanley’s mind-bending Color Out of Space — no less than the best cinematic adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft ever — and roll on through to Halloween with a big premiere every week. And then we’re going to finish October with a surprise that will have horror fans everywhere talking. ” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, shared in a statement.

Other highlights include Season Two of NOS4A2 on September 10th, Glenn Danzig's Verotika on September 24th, Vincent Price's House of Usher, The Masque of the Red Death, The Tomb of Ligeia, Theater of Blood, and The Monster Club in October, and many more.

The streaming service's celebration won't be limited to movies and TV series, as every Friday will see the phone lines being opened on the Halloween Hotline, in which fans can call Shudder curator Sam Zimmerman to get suggestions on what to watch. Even if you can't decide what you want to watch, Shudder will be debuting their "Revenge of the Ghoul Log," a constant stream of a Jack-o'-lantern accompanied by spooky sound and light effects.

On Friday, October 23rd, in what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and exploitation movie expert Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season.

Shudder's 61 Days of Halloween kicks off on September 1st.

