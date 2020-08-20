Oriental Trading Making Sure Halloween Isn't Cancelled With These Awesome Supplies

(Photo: Oriental Trading)

The upcoming Halloween season will bring with it a number of changes from what people have been expecting, as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted all facets of our everyday life, but Oriental Trading company is making sure you're able to celebrate the holiday in countless ways, no matter what the pandemic throws at us. While the party supplier is offering customers traditional items to get festive, ranging from outdoor to home decor, Oriental Trading is also offering a number of ideas on how people can celebrate the spooky season in socially distant ways that are more conducive to health and safety protocols that have been put in place. Learn more by heading to Oriental Trading's "Halloween Hauntquarters."

Whenever summer starts to wind down, big box stores first pivot to begin including school supplies, which often signifies to Halloween fans that the spooky season is right around the corner. Due to the limited retail space, some suppliers have to limit their offerings each year, which is also dependent on which popular items sell out or become unavailable. Oriental Trading, on the other hand, has thousands of items available to fully embrace the holiday, from life-sized figures to photo backdrops to party favors you can hand out to trick-or-treaters on October 31st.

Even if you feel overwhelmed with what you'd like to purchase for your own home, the supplier has a page devoted to Halloween parties that hopes to provide inspiration for themes you can embrace at home, which includes links to all of the items featured in the sets. Similarly, Oriental Trading also offers inspiration for your own front porch or kid-friendly parties you might be hosting.

What makes these pages so helpful is that various traditional methods of celebrating Halloween likely won't be possible this year. For example, a highlight of Halloween is figuring out what costume you'd like to wear to various events, but with some retailers closed or limiting their capacity of shoppers, this will make the tradition slightly more challenging, while the notion of trying on a mask that someone else has potentially already worn isn't an appealing concept. Luckily, Oriental Trading has a number of costumes and masks to choose from to honor your favorite characters.

Another time-honored tradition of the holiday is going door to door to trick-or-treat, though social distancing protocols means treat stations will likely be located away from people's actual homes, allowing your decorations to get more ornate. As schools are coping with reopening, many families will have to host their own parties and won't be able to rely on school functions, with the supplier having all manner of games and activities to fully embrace the holiday.

