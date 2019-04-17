AMC Adapting Owen and Stephen King’s Novel ‘Sleeping Beauties’

Throughout his more than 40-year career publishing terrifying tales, author Stephen King has delivered audiences dozens upon dozens of thrilling stories, cementing himself as one of the most iconic figures in the history of horror. Given the prominence of horror writing in his life, it should come as no surprise that his son Owen King also began crafting spooky stories, with the two collaborating on the novel Sleeping Beauties. The popularity of adapting King stories into live-action is arguably higher than ever, with multiple projects based on his works currently in various stages of production. AMC has confirmed that Sleeping Beauties is the latest project to be moving forward with a pilot.

Deadline reports that the cable network has ordered a pilot script for the series, which aims to be an open-ended adventure as opposed to a direct adaptation of the novel’s trajectory. Owen King himself is attached to pen the script.

The outlet describes the story as “a timely metaphorical story about women and the gender role by imagining what would happen if men were left alone. It takes place in the near future in a small Appalachian town whose primary employer is a women’s prison. Something happens when women go to sleep; they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze. If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent. And while they sleep they go to another place. Meanwhile, the men are abandoned, left to their increasingly primal devices. One woman, the mysterious Evie, is immune to the blessing or curse of the sleeping disease. Is Evie a medical anomaly to be studied? Or is she a demon who must be slain?”

Interestingly, this summer will see the debut of NOS4A2, a TV series based on King’s son Joe Hill’s novel, on AMC.

“Owen and Stephen King found the perfect canvas to tell a haunting and gripping story that sparks a relevant conversation about gender equality and individuality,” Ashley Zalta, Sugar 23’s Head of Production and EP, shared in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration with the Kings and with AMC, who have so often boldly redefined genres.”

Stephen King noted, “I’m tremendously excited to see Sleeping Beauties brought to life in a format that will allow the story to be told as it was meant to be told, in all its mystery and drama,” while Owen shared, “We’re so happy to be working with Michael, Ashley, and AMC on Sleeping Beauties. We can’t imagine a better match.”

