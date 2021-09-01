Stephen King Podcast Adaptation of Strawberry Springs Available Now

✖

Author Stephen King is undeniably a master of horror, with his stories not only being frightening in their own right for decades, but they have also gone on to inspire unsettling adaptations, with today seeing the premiere of the first two episodes of the podcast adaptation of the short story "Strawberry Spring." The new podcast from Audio Up Media and iHeartMedia features an all-star cast and is inspired by the terrifying tale that earned acclaim from its appearance in King's Night Shift anthology. Stream the first two episodes of the Strawberry Spring podcast now and stay tuned for new episodes of the disturbing adventure, which premiere every Wednesday.

Per press release, "Strawberry Spring follows a determined reporter who hears the name 'Springheel Jack' while listening to the radio, rekindling memories of a time when he was a student at New Sharon College during the sixties revolution. At this moment, he is reminded of the first time he heard of the bloody serial killer. This dark mystery quickly unfolds to a hunt for a killer, as our hero will stop at nothing to track down the vicious murderer even if it threatens his own survival. 'Springheel Jack' is back to taunt New Sharon with fresh kills, each murder more violent than the last.

"This unrelenting, modern-day Jack the Ripper story, is produced by Jared Gutstadt and his critically acclaimed podcast studio and network, Audio Up Media; the No. 1 global podcast publisher, iHeartMedia; written, directed, and produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Lee Metzger; and also produced by Philip Alberstat. The riveting eight-episode series stars actors Garrett Hedlund, Milo Ventimiglia, Herizen F. Gaurdiola, Sydney Sweeney, Ken Marino, Al Madrigal, and Brec Bassinger."

(Photo: Audio Up Media/iHeartMedia)

"When Lee mentioned 'Strawberry Spring,' I knew immediately it was a winner," Jared Gutstadt, Audio Up Media’s Founder and CEO, shared in a statement when the project was announced. "Audio Up prides itself on continually raising the bar within audio entertainment, from working with top Hollywood actors to script creation, all the way to how we approach sound design and music composition. We hope this will be a breakout podcast this fall. I am so beyond excited for Stephen King fans to experience his work in the Audio Up podcast universe."

"Having the opportunity to take this classic story thriller written by the most recognized horror author of all time, Stephen King, and turn it into a scripted podcast for listeners is pretty special," said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. "And partnering with Audio Up is the perfect way to do it, given their unique ability to tell complex, great stories in this medium.' 'Strawberry Spring' marks the third 'audio-blockbuster' collaboration between Audio Up and iHeartMedia."

Added Metzger, "As a lifelong fan of Stephen King, I couldn’t be more excited to work with Jared, Audio Up, and iHeart Media to bring this story to life. I couldn’t ask for a better project for my first scripted podcast."

Check out the first two episodes of the Strawberry Spring podcast now and stay tuned for new episodes of the disturbing adventure, which premiere every Wednesday.

