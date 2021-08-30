Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

✖

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.

While quite a lot of people are familiar with the recent IT remakes from Andy Muschietti, the original TV movie from 1990 has flown a bit more under the radar. That said, it remains a favorite amongst many King fans, thanks in large part to Curry's take on the killer clown character.

If you've never seen Stephen King's It, or haven't checked out in a really long time, Hulu is giving you a chance to dive in next month.

In addition to the original It, there are several other movies making their way to Hulu on September 1st. Here's the full list:

50/50 (2010)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth's Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

Are you going to be diving back into Stephen King's It when it arrives on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!