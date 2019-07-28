Stranger Things Creators Reveal Every Movie Referenced in the Series

The third season of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix earlier this month and saw the show’s biggest tribute to the ’80s yet. The entire season was seeped in the style and pop culture of 1985 and was filled with movie references. Throughout the show’s three seasons, you probably caught many of the films that were name-dropped and/or referenced, but now there’s an official list of (almost) every movie the Duffer Brothers pay homage to in Stranger Things. Thanks to an interview with Wired, we now have the creators’ list of 27 films, which you should definitely check out if you love the series. While most predate 1985, there are a few that came after the latest season’s timeline. Here’s every movie the Duffer Brothers name in the interview:

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Altered States (1980)

Carrie (1976)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Cujo (1983)

E.T. (1982)

Escape from New York (1981)

Firestarter (1984)

Frankenstein (1931)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Gremlins (1984)

Indiana Jones (all of them)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

It (1990)

Jaws (1975)

John Hughes’ filmography

Jurassic Park (1993)

Mad Max (1979)

Risky Business (1983)

Scanners (1981)

Stand By Me (1986)

Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Super 8 (2011)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Thing (1982)

You can check out some side-by-side images of Stranger Things and the films they reference here. You can also check out the full video above or here.

Are there any surprises on the Duffer Brothers’ film list? How many have you seen? Are there any you expected to see on the list that’s not there? Tell us in the comments!

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.