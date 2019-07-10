Stranger Things Star David Harbour Gushes Over Winona Ryder in New Post

Stranger Things 3 is finally here, which means the show’s cast have been extra present on social media, sharing fun behind-the-scenes clips and paying tribute to one another. A recent post by David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) will warm the hearts of any Jopper stan. The actor took to Instagram to post a quick clip of Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and share some kind words about his onscreen crush.

“The worst busybody in Hawkins… ‘Hey Jim, it’s Gary, I just wanted you to know that Joyce Byers, blah, blah…’ (And a glimpse into what’s its like to work with the greatest movie star of my generation. She is so vulnerable and personal and intimate and complex in her work. And between takes, while I stew and stomp around ‘staying in character’, she is light and makes me laugh and helps me realize that life is short and I should enjoy it. And I do. Because of her). #jopper #fuckinggary #iwantyourfamilytofeelsafe #iwantyoutofeellikethiscanbeyourhome,” Harbour wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wow, those hashtags are making us emotional! Except maybe the “f*** Gary” one, which is just hilarious. The behind-the-scenes video shows Ryder saying, “F***ing Gary! Who’s Gary?”

In the actual scene, Hop tells Joyce that Gary is the one that tipped him off to the fact that she plans to move. There was a Gary in season one, but he was a coroner. Hop made it sound like the Gary he referenced is a contractor, but maybe other Gary switched careers after the whole Will Byers fake body incident.

Many people commented on the post:

“David Harbour: President of the Winona Ryder Fan Club,” @st_jmt95 wrote.

“Release the Jopper selfie we know you have,” @jopperlovers added. (We second that! The more Jopper content, the better!)

In addition to posting nice things about his co-stars, Harbour has also been subtly leaving clues about his character’s fate on Instagram. You can read about the hidden message in his profile photos here.

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.