Stranger Things: Fan-Favorite Character Getting Spinoff Comic

✖

Netflix's Stranger Things has introduced audiences to a number of compelling characters, but the series' limited number of episodes means supporting figures don't always get as much of a presence in an adventure as its main cast, though Dark Horse will be helping expand the world by delivering audiences a new graphic novel focusing on Erica Sinclair, Lucas' sister. After her debut in Season 2 of the series, Erica made the most of her screentime and took more prominence in Season 3, while the upcoming graphic novel will center around Erica specifically. The graphic novel, Erica the Great!, will hit shelves on November 23rd.

SYFY WIRE revealed the exclusive preview of the book, with the site describing it, "The storyline finds Hawkins, Indiana still plagued by more strange events. With the Starcourt Mall's recent destruction, Erica has lost her favorite hangout spot and her sweet 'free Ice cream for life' deal at Scoops-Ahoy."

Erica the Great! is written by Greg Pak and Danny Lore with artwork by Valeria Favoccia, colors by Dan Jackson, and letters from Nate Piekos.

"I love the way tie-in comics can open the door for tremendous supporting characters to become the star of the show," Pak detailed of the series. "And Erica Sinclair is absolutely a star! It's been a blast exploring her world with Danny and Valeria and company and I can't wait 'til everyone gets to see how Erica the Great earns her name."

Season 4 of Stranger Things is currently in production, which should surely excite Erica fans, as actress Priah Ferguson earned a promotion to being a series regular in the new adventure, as opposed to merely being a guest star in Season 2 or recurring role for Season 3.

Plot details about the upcoming season have been kept tightly under wraps, but star Joe Keery previously teased that the new season is likely its scariest yet.

"Oh man, it's pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again," Keery told Total Film last May. "I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark."

Stay tuned for details on Season 4 of Stranger Things and grab Erica the Great! this November.

Are you looking forward to the new book? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.