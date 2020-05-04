Stranger Things Star Claims Season 4 Is the Scariest Yet

✖

Though production on the series has been delayed before it could really get started, we still have the fourth season of Stranger Things to look forward to in the future...at some point. Little is known about what we can expect from the season as a whole, beyond the return of fan-favorite David Harbour as Jim Hopper in what appears to be a Russian prison camp. One thing we can apparently expect though? Even more scares. Co-star Joe Keery has revealed in a new interview that the fourth season will be the scariest of them all, even outdoing season 3.

"Oh man, it's pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again," Keery told Total Film. "I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark."

Harbour himself revealed a major piece of the puzzle for the new season as well, teasing at Liverpool Comic Con that huge parts of Hopper's backstory will be revealed in the new batch of episodes. The actor brought up the a Season 2 episode of the series where Hopper's adopted daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) uncovered boxes marked "New York" and "Vietnam," teasing: "There are these three things that we've established in the season that if we don't pay off, it means that they're bad writers. And the Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in Season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper's backstory."

Other cast members confirmed to return for the new season with Harbour and Keery are Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

Production on the new season had only been ongoing for a couple of weeks when Netflix officially put all of their productions on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus. It's unclear when filming will resume, or how the new season will have to be altered as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Harbour also teased when the show as originally scheduled to return, revealing in a live Q&A on Instagram that the it would have premiered in early 2021.

"It was supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this," Harbour said last month. "And now I don't know. That'll probably be pushed back. Hopefully we can get back to work but I don't know what that looks like."

