‘Stranger Things’ Star Says Season 3 Is “Very Different”

The cast and crew of Stranger Things are hard at work, preparing the highly-anticipated third season of the popular Netflix horror/sci-fi series, but don’t expect the new installment to be very much like the first two.

Noah Schnapp, who’s best known for his role as Will Byers on the series, has offered a few rare hints for the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, a show that is largely clouded in secrecy throughout its production schedule. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the young actor teased that there are some changes coming in Season 3.

First and foremost, unlike the late fall setting of the first two installments, Season 3 will be taking place in the summer of 1985.

“It’s very different this season because it’s in the summer, so you kind of get to see an different version of everyone,” Schnapp said. “It’s great because it has a lot of the dark parts from Season 2 and a lot of the light, playful parts from Season 1.”

One of the other big changes that Schnapp mentioned was the promotion of Priah Ferguson, who stole multiple scenes as Lucas’ younger sister Erica in Season 2. The actress has been promoted to series regular status for Season 3, and Schnapp says fans will be seeing her a lot more often.

“She definitely has a bigger part this season,” he continued, “and she kind of has her own storyline with someone from the cast.”

In addition to talking about the changes coming to Season 3, Schnapp sang the praises of co-star Winona Ryder, who plays his mother on the series.

“First of all, she’s amazing to work with,” Schnapp said of his TV mom. “I love her, and she’s the best. She’s so kind fo me and everyone, and whenever I need help with a scene or anything, she’ll always be like, ‘Can I help you? Let’s talk about the scene.’

“It’s so great getting to work with a good actor, because it just makes the job so much easier when you get to work off of someone who’s really good.”

The third season of Stranger Things doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but the first two installments are currently streaming on Netflix.