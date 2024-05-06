Resident Evil 9 Rumor Reveals the Game's Setting

A rumor about the next mainline Resident Evil game has surfaced online. While previous rumors have suggested Capcom is hard at work another remake from the series' past, it sounds like Resident Evil 9 will come first. While there have been many rumors about Resident Evil 9's supposed existence, and word that it is aiming to release in January 2025, there haven't been many spilled details on the game. While we still don't have a plethora of details on the rumored survival-horror game, we do have word of its setting, or at least its supposed setting.

The rumor comes the way of Dusk Golem, a common source on Resident Evil scoops. In the past, they have proven reliable, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. According to the insider, the game is set in a rural town on an island in South East Asia sea. The locale is said to be inspired specifically by Singapore.

If this sounds familiar, it's because it sounds similar to the most recent mainline entry Resident Evil, aka Resident Evil Village. While Resident Evil Village was in a locale inspired by Eastern Europe, it was also set in a small, rural town. If Resident Evil 4 and 5 are more your speed, you will enjoy this, but if you like the more urban environments of say Resident Evil 2, this could be a disappointment.

In Resident Evil Village, the setting was arguably a character itself. A lot of emphasis was placed on the setting, compared to some other games in the series, especially. The rumor doesn't say this, but it sounds like this may be the gameplan with Resident Evil 9 as well.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. So far, it has not drawn Capcom out for any comment, and we don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, however if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think of this rumored Resident Evil 9 setting? Where would you set the game if you were in charge?