Stranger Things Star Calls Out Creators For Character's Bad Haircut

✖

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp talked about his efforts to change Will Byers' hair in a recent interview. Insider spoke to the actor about that bowl cut and he had a lot to say. The star explained that co-creators Matt and Ross Duffers are the defenders of the hairstyle. They argue that it's a recognizable 1980s haircut. However, Schnapp's parents say that might be a bit of a stretch. In spite of the family's pushback, the bowl cut is here to stay for Stranger Things 4. Schnapp is okay with all of it, but feels like he might be vindicated by the end of the series' run. For now, he's going to have to keep clipping in those extensions to play Byers as the drama comes to a close on Netflix. Check out what he had to say about the weird choice in hair down below.

"I've talked to them so many times like, 'Hey, are we thinking about a new cut for Will?'" Schnapp revealed during the conversation. "There's one more season left, but they're pretty loyal to that cut. I think it is a true kind of '80s classic haircut. So I don't think we're gonna lose it anytime soon."

"That's what they say, but then I talked to my parents and they lived in the '80s," Schnapp added. "They said they weren't 16 with that haircut, so I don't know."

"You know what's funny: I just saw a TikTok on my 'for you page' today and it was this guy being like, 'Noah Schnapp yelling at the Duffers to change the season four haircut,' and it was someone screaming," Schnapp said. "I reposted it because I thought it was so funny."

Netflix dropped a description for Stranger Things 4: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Part 1 of Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

How do you feel about Will's haircut? Let us know down in the comments!