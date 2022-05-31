Stranger Things 4 Stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown Address Will's Sexuality

✖

Well before Season 4 of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, fans have had some questions about the sexuality of one of the series' characters, Will. There was a moment in Season 3 where Will, played by Noah Schnapp, and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) ended up fighting about their friendship and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Mike shouting "It's not my fault you don't like girls!" at will. Since then, fans have theorized that Will may be gay and now, with Season 4 here, Schnapp and Brown are addressing the situation.

Warning: spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things below.

If Season 3 had fans questioning the situation, a moment in the fourth episode of Season 4 has ramped up that questioning even more with Will offering Mike some insight about opening up about his feelings and while Will is talking to Mike about Mike's feelings about Eleven, it's not difficult to read it in a different light.

"Sometimes I think it's just scary to open up like that — to say h ow you really feel, especially to people you care about the most," Will says. "Because what if — what if they don't like the truth?"

However, Schnapp and Brown both are leaving the interpretation of the situation a bit ambiguous. The actors told Variety that the situation is up to audience interpretation and that there really isn't a need to put a label on things.

"I feel like they never really address it or blatantly how Will is," Schnapp said. "I think that's the beauty of it, that it's just up to the audience's interpretation, if it's Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay."

"Can I just say, it's 2022 and we don't have to label things," Brown added. "I think what's really nice about Will's character is that he's just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues. So many kids out there don't know, and that's OK. That's OK to not know. And that's OK not to label things."

Schnapp went on to add that he agrees that there's no need for a label. Will is just "confused and growing up."

"I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, 'Oh, and this is it,'" he said. "He's just confused and growing up. And that's what it is to be a kid."

"Will is kind of like a zebra in a field of horses," Schnapp added. "He kind of stands out. It's just nice to see that and have that shown on 'Stranger Things' for fans to connect to and be able to relate to. Because so many of our viewers are young kids who are at that stage in their life."

Season 4 — Volume 1 of Stranger Things is streaming now. Volume 2 premieres on July 1st.