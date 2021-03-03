Super 8 Coming to 4K Ultra HD in May for 10th Anniversary

✖

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams made his feature-film debut with Mission: Impossible III in 2006, but in 2011, he unveiled his first film focusing on his own mythology, with this year marking the 10-year anniversary of the release of Super 8. In honor of the film's anniversary, Super 8 will be landing on 4K Ultra HD on May 25th, which also comes with a number of behind-the-scenes features to help unravel the mystery. Fans of the sci-fi adventure will surely hope that this new release could lead to the franchise earning itself a continuation in the near future. The film will also be available in a collectible SteelBook. Grab Super 8 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 25th. Pre-orders for both versions are live on Amazon now.

Originally released on June 10, 2011, Super 8 celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Newly remastered for this 4K Ultra HD release, the critically acclaimed film stars Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), and Elle Fanning (The Great). Hailed upon its release as “the year’s most thrilling, feeling mainstream movie” (Richard Corliss, Time), Super 8 is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Super 8 tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a Super 8 movie, only to discover that something unimaginable escaped during the crash. They soon discover that the only thing more mysterious than what it is, is what it wants.

The 4K Ultra HD's special features are as follows:

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong

The Dream Behind Super 8 (HD)

The Search for New Faces (HD)

Meet Joel Courtney (HD)

Rediscovering Steel Town (HD)

The Visitor Lives (HD)

Scoring Super 8 (HD)

Do You Believe in Magic? (HD)

The 8mm Revolution (HD)

Easter Eggs (HD)

Deconstructing the Train Crash (HD)

Deleted Scenes (HD)

In the years following the debut of the TV series Lost, which Abrams co-created, the filmmaker set the precedent of delivering audiences compelling and complex mysteries, not only in their narratives but also in their marketing campaigns. The cryptic campaign for the film Cloverfield, which Abrams produced, sparked speculation that Super 8 could have connected to that franchise, only for the film to be its own standalone adventure.

Grab your copy of Super 8 on 4K Ultra HD on May 25th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.