The Forever Purge Releases Unsettling New Posters

The upcoming The Forever Purge is set to be the final installment in the unsettling series, though the project has largely been shrouded in secrecy, with a series of new posters giving fans a better glimpse of the upcoming mayhem. As any fans of the franchise can tell you, a staple of what makes the concept so disturbing is the masks those participating in an annual "purge" of violence choose to wear to disguise their identities, with The Forever Purge being no exception to this creepy and mysterious tradition. The Forever Purge is currently slated to hit theaters on July 2nd.

Adela (Ana de la Reguera, Cowboys & Aliens) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, Days of Grace) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, Halloween), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari). On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones), and his sister (Leven Rambin, The Hunger Games), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

see The Forever Purge in theaters on July 2nd.