The Forever Purge Gets First Official Poster

The upcoming The Forever Purge is set to be the final big-screen entry into the horrifying franchise, and while the film was originally set to hit theaters last summer, fans have been kept in the dark about what to expect from the new narrative, though the debut of the film's first trailer also came with the release of the film's creepy first poster. The new poster keeps in the tradition of previous entries into the franchise by depicting the unsettling disguises that those who participate in the annual "Purge" have been known to adopt, but with the armed figure appearing on top of a horse, it offers a disturbing new interpretation of the concept. Check out the poster below before The Forever Purge hits theaters on July 2nd.

Vaulting from the record-shattering success of 2018’s The First Purge, Blumhouse’s infamous terror franchise hurtles into innovative new territory as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe.

Adela (Ana de la Reguera, Cowboys & Aliens) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, Days of Grace) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, Halloween), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari).

On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones), and his sister (Leven Rambin, The Hunger Games), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

From a screenplay by franchise creator and narrative mastermind James DeMonaco, The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Gout, writer-director of the award-winning thriller Days of Grace. The film is produced by the franchise’s founding producers: Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions; Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller; and Man in a Tree duo James DeMonaco and his longtime producing partner Sébastien K. Lemercier. The film’s executive producers are Marcei A. Brown, Everardo Gout, and Jeanette Volturno. Universal Pictures presents, in association with Perfect World Pictures, a Platinum Dunes/Blumhouse/Man in a Tree production.

Check out The Forever Purge when it hits theaters on July 2nd.

