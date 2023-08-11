The Haunted Mansion: Jamie Lee Curtis Promises Film Is Scary and "Yummy"

One of the big challenges with any family-friendly horror is finding the right balance of honoring the spooky spirit of a storyline while also ensuring that the adventure is accessible for all ages, with star of the upcoming The Haunted Mansion movie Jamie Lee Curtis promising that the film has plenty of scares, but they all come together for a "yummy" blend of humor and horror. This new film marks the second attempt for the iconic Disney ride to be brought to life into a feature film, with reports about this new take seemingly falling more in line with the narrative of the amusement park attraction. The Haunted Mansion is slated to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

"I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis shared with Entertainment Weekly of the project. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

In the new film, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

Curtis is confirmed to be playing Madame Leota in the new film, and while she didn't divulge too many secrets about the film, she confirmed how extravagant her outfits will be.

"I'm giving something away -- all of a sudden Disney's going to come in and grab by the throat and take me out and pummel me," Curtis joked about the film. "I have never in my life worn costumes as beautiful as [the ones] made for me by [Haunted Mansion costume designer] Jeffrey Kurland in this movie -- in my life. That's my big secret!"

