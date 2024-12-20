Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
After the latest round of delays, news dates, and changed release dates, here is Disney's updated movie release schedule for 2023 and 2024:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Release Date: February 17, 2023
Marvel's third Ant-Man movie will introduce new villains (Kang, MODOK), and explore more of the mysterious Quantum Realm.
Next Goal Wins
Release Date: April 21, 2023
Taika Waitii is directing this Rugy sports drama comedy.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Release Date: May 5, 2023
The third and final installment of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
The Little Mermaid
Release Date: May 26, 2023
Disney's re-imagining of The Little Mermaid has stirred equal parts intrigue and backlash.
Elemental
Release Date: June 16, 2023
"The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common."
Indiana Jones 5
Release Date: June 30, 2023
Harrison Ford's fifth and final Indiana Jones movie.
The Marvels
Release Date: July 28, 2023
The Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision properties collide in this superheroine team-up film.
Haunted Mansion
Release Date: August 11, 2023
This movie adaptation of the Disney theme park attraction stars Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Dan Levy, and LaKeith Stanfield.
True Love
Release Date: October 6, 2023
Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is taking on a new sci-fi film starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, and Ken Watanabe.
Blade
Release Date: November 3, 2023
Marvel's Blade movie reboot will star multi-Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Blade.
Wish
Release Date: November 22, 2023
Disney Animation Studios' Wish now has a release date.
Elio
Release Date: March 1, 2024
In this Pixar feature starring America Ferrera "A boy named Elio finds himself transported across the galaxy and is mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador of our planet Earth."
Snow White (2024)
Release Date: March 22, 204
Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb and Greta Gerwig will direct and write (respectively) this Snow White re-imagining starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The inclusion of the Seven Dwarves has sparked some controversy.
Captain America: New World Order
Release Date May 3, 2024
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will be the new Captain America, in a story that pits him against the diabolically brilliant villain The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), whose origin goes all the way back to The Incredible Hulk.
Inside Out 2
Release Date: June 14, 2024
The Inside Out sequel has an official release date.
Mufasa: The Lion King
Release Date: July 5, 2024
A prequel to the story of The Lion King.
Thunderbolts
Release Date: July 26, 2024
The Thunderbolts will bring together shady operatives from Marvel's espionage underbelly for a mission.
Fantastic Four
Release Date: November 8, 2024
Marvel's long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot will kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Avatar 3
Release Date: December 20, 2024
Fans can expect the Avatar movies to keep coming at us fat and furious after Avatar: The Way of Water this year.