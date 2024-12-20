Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Photo: Marvel Studios) Release Date: February 17, 2023 Marvel's third Ant-Man movie will introduce new villains (Kang, MODOK), and explore more of the mysterious Quantum Realm. prevnext

Next Goal Wins Release Date: April 21, 2023 Taika Waitii is directing this Rugy sports drama comedy. prevnext

The Little Mermaid (Photo: Walt Disney Studios) Release Date: May 26, 2023 Disney's re-imagining of The Little Mermaid has stirred equal parts intrigue and backlash. prevnext

Elemental (Photo: Disney-Pixar) Release Date: June 16, 2023 "The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common." prevnext

Indiana Jones 5 (Photo: Lucasfilm) Release Date: June 30, 2023 Harrison Ford's fifth and final Indiana Jones movie. prevnext

True Love (Photo: Lucasfilm) Release Date: October 6, 2023 Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is taking on a new sci-fi film starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, and Ken Watanabe. prevnext

Wish (Photo: Walt Disney Studios) Release Date: November 22, 2023 Disney Animation Studios' Wish now has a release date. prevnext

Elio (Photo: Disney / Pixar) Release Date: March 1, 2024 In this Pixar feature starring America Ferrera "A boy named Elio finds himself transported across the galaxy and is mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador of our planet Earth." prevnext

Snow White (2024) (Photo: DISNEY) Release Date: March 22, 204 Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb and Greta Gerwig will direct and write (respectively) this Snow White re-imagining starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The inclusion of the Seven Dwarves has sparked some controversy. prevnext

Captain America: New World Order (Photo: Marvel Studios) Release Date May 3, 2024 Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will be the new Captain America, in a story that pits him against the diabolically brilliant villain The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), whose origin goes all the way back to The Incredible Hulk. prevnext

Inside Out 2 (Photo: Disney•Pixar) Release Date: June 14, 2024 The Inside Out sequel has an official release date. prevnext

Mufasa: The Lion King (Photo: Walt Disney Studios) Release Date: July 5, 2024 A prequel to the story of The Lion King. prevnext

Thunderbolts (Photo: Marvel Studios) Release Date: July 26, 2024 The Thunderbolts will bring together shady operatives from Marvel's espionage underbelly for a mission. prevnext

Fantastic Four (Photo: Marvel Studios) Release Date: November 8, 2024 Marvel's long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot will kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. prevnext