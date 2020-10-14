The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House Creators Address Possibility of Season Three

✖

The Haunting of Bly Manor dropped on Netflix over the weekend and ended up being a great follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. The series currently has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and is getting a lot of love from fans. Recently, executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy had a chat with Entertainment Weekly and talked about the importance of Flora's dollhouse in the series. They were also asked about a potential third season in The Haunting series, and while nothing is official, they are definitely open to creating more.

″A ghost is an impact from the past on the present in every ghost story. That's all it really is, no matter how you dress it up,″ Flanagan shared. ″A ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in the past and instead just encroaches upon the present that it alters the present. It changes the trajectory of the person who’s experiencing that little piece of the past... That link between memory and ghosts and between ghosts and the past, that is the lifeblood of the show.″

"I feel like there’s no shortage of ghosts in the world for all of us," he adds. "So, if we could find some common language with which to talk about them, then that’s something we always aspire to do this season or beyond, if that’s the way it goes."

In the meantime, Flanagan has a new Netflix series in the works titled Midnight Mass. The show is set to feature some familiar faces from The Haunting series, including Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegal, and Henry Thomas. You can read a description for the new series below:

"Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest."

Flanagan has been immensely busy in the years since The Haunting of Hill House debuted, having directed all episodes of that series before delivering audiences the highly-anticipated sequel to The Shining with last year's Doctor Sleep. The filmmaker then developed The Haunting of Bly Manor, though he only directed one episode of the new series while enlisting a number of other exciting filmmakers to helm the remaining episodes.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.