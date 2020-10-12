The Haunting of Bly Manor Passes Hubie Halloween as #1 Title on Netflix
It's been a spooky weekend of binging for Netflix users around that world, as two brand new originals made their debuts just in time for the Halloween season. Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween quickly proved to be a massive hit for Netflix after arriving last Wednesday, skyrocketing to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 and holding onto its position for a few days. However, it's The Haunting of Bly Manor, which arrived on Friday, that has taken control of the rankings at the conclusion of the weekend.
Bly Manor, the anthology sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, built up a ton of buzz leading to its premiere on October 9th. As big of a hit as Hill House was upon its release in 2018, Bly Manor was poised to hit the ground running, and that's exactly what it did. After debuting on the Netflix Top 10 as the #2 title on Saturday morning, just behind Hubie Halloween, Bly Manor has now taken the crown.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, even in the wake of Hubie Halloween's massive popularity. Hubie is only a little over 90 minutes long, while Bly Manor has nine episodes at around an hour each. There's a lot more of that story to stream.
Take a look below at the full breakdown of Monday's Netflix Top 10.
1. The Haunting of Bly Manor
"Dead doesn't mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House."
2. Hubie Halloween
"Neighbors mock him, and cops ignore him. But Hubie's got a hunch that Halloween in Salem is gonna be extra scary this year."
3. Emily in Paris
"After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance."
4. American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules
"Four tight-knit high school seniors vow to turn their love lives around by homecoming when the arrival of a new student muddles their plans."
5. American Murder: The Family Next Door
"Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed."
6. Schitt's Creek
"Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt's Creek."
7. The 100
"A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it's habitable."
8.Evil
"A forensic psychologist partners with a Catholic priest-in-training to investigate miracles and demonic possession in this supernatural drama."
9. Ratched
"In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness."
10. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family."