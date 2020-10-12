The Haunting of Bly Manor Passes Hubie Halloween as #1 Title on Netflix

It's been a spooky weekend of binging for Netflix users around that world, as two brand new originals made their debuts just in time for the Halloween season. Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween quickly proved to be a massive hit for Netflix after arriving last Wednesday, skyrocketing to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 and holding onto its position for a few days. However, it's The Haunting of Bly Manor, which arrived on Friday, that has taken control of the rankings at the conclusion of the weekend.

Bly Manor, the anthology sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, built up a ton of buzz leading to its premiere on October 9th. As big of a hit as Hill House was upon its release in 2018, Bly Manor was poised to hit the ground running, and that's exactly what it did. After debuting on the Netflix Top 10 as the #2 title on Saturday morning, just behind Hubie Halloween, Bly Manor has now taken the crown.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, even in the wake of Hubie Halloween's massive popularity. Hubie is only a little over 90 minutes long, while Bly Manor has nine episodes at around an hour each. There's a lot more of that story to stream.

Take a look below at the full breakdown of Monday's Netflix Top 10.