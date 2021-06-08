Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes Join Horror Film The Menu

✖

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes are set to star in the upcoming horror film, The Menu. According to Deadline, Adam McKay is producing the film through his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch. Mark Mylod, who has directed episodes of the HBO series Succession and Game of Thrones will direct on a BlackList script by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures.

The film is described as a "darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture" and will center on a young couple who travels to a remote island to visit an exclusive restaurant to sample a lavish tasting menu prepared by an acclaimed chef. Fiennes will play the chef while Taylor-Joy plays one-half of the couple.

Taylor-Joy will next be seen in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho. That film is described, "Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…" Taylor-Joy plays the singer, Sandy. Taylor-Joy also has another horror film coming up as well, Robert Eggers' The Northman.

“[We] have now been friends longer than we have been co-workers," Taylor-Joy shared with Collider. "Getting the opportunity to create art together again is amazing. We have both grown so much apart and now we get to grow back together. I am so proud to be a part of this project … I think we will be presenting to the world something it genuinely hasn’t seen before. I just feel so humbled I get to be a part of it.”

"The scale is so huge and there are so many more locations and things that I couldn’t do everything or know every prop myself," Eggers revealed to Collider back in April. "That’s been a challenge with the new movie ... there’s many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we’re building sets there. We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots of the films. There’s a lot more storyboarding."

What do you think about The Menu? Let us know in the comments.

(Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)