Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Trailer Debuts

Originally slated to hit theaters last year, horror fans have patiently been waiting for filmmaker Edgar Wright to unleash his latest effort Last Night in Soho, with the first official trailer for the film finally being unveiled. Unlike his initial genre efforts Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, Last Night in Soho isn't so much a satire on genre tropes and rather a more straightforward and twisted thriller that spans multiple periods of time. Check out the first teaser for Last Night in Soho above and see the film when it lands in theaters on October 22nd.

The film is described, "Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…"

Wright previously detailed how the inspiration for the film came from his own experiences in the area.

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker detailed to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

While the new film might seem like a traditional theater in some respects, star Thomasin McKenzie shared earlier this year just how surprised she was with the story.

“It’s genuinely something I’ve never seen before,” McKenzie shared with Empire Magazine earlier this month. “Very unique. I love things where you’re reading a script, and you know where it’s going, and then it just goes in a completely different direction.”

The actor also teased that her ability to experience events in multiple eras is based on a supernatural ability she possesses.

“She’s almost got kind of a sixth sense,” McKenzie admitted. “She can feel things that are on another level that most people can’t see or feel.”

Stay tuned for details on Last Night in Soho before it hits theaters on October 22nd.

