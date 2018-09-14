Victim at Center of ‘The Predator’ Sex Offender Controversy Speaks Out

Shane Black’s The Predator is almost in theaters, but its release has been shrouded in controversy at the eleventh hour. It started last week when Predator star Olivia Munn informed studio 20th Century Fox that the film had scenes featuring a registered sex offender — a man named Steven Wilder Striegel, who was a friend of Shane Black’s for years, and was cast in The Predator despite his checkered past.

In 2010, Striegel plead guilty to trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship online, which got him officially registered as a sex offender. Since the revelation came out, Fox cut Striegel’s scenes from The Predator, but it seems as though Munn has faced backlash from both the studio and some of her co-stars and crew on the film. Well, one person has risen up to show support of what Munn did: the victim of Striegel’s crime.

In a new editorial published in the LA Times, Streigel’s 14-year-old victim reveals herself to be “Paige Carnes,” now age 24, having proven her identity through various legal documents. Read below for Carnes’ statements on the incident with Striegel, and why she is grateful to Olivia Munn for speaking up:

“My purpose in making this statement is to reclaim my identity.

Sexual abuse makes people uncomfortable. It should make you uncomfortable. This discomfort is nothing compared to the psychological and physical suffering of those who have dealt with it.

I was not able to speak for myself when I was 14. The consequences of this abuse are profound and permanent for some. When the abuse takes place with a child, it is even harder to overcome. You lose trust in everyone around you, and mainly yourself. Your abuse does not define you. With support from others and strength from within, you can overcome the label of victim and reclaim your identity.

Support can come in many forms. Sometimes all it takes is one person speaking up for you, acknowledging your worth as a human being. I am extremely fortunate to have a Father and Mother that love me unconditionally. My Father has supported me in my healing and growth in ways I cannot thank him enough for.

I am also eternally grateful for Olivia Munn’s action. She spoke up for me. She took a stance for me. In turn she stood for all who have suffered like I have. To be acknowledged by a stranger, on a public platform about this issue is incredibly empowering. The positive feedback from social media towards Olivia Munn is uplifting and feels incredibly supportive for me personally.

I have no shame for what was done to me. I am not the one who needs to carry that shame. My name is Paige Carnes, former Jane Doe.

I hope anyone who has suffered like I have regains their voice and their humanity.”

Since the #MeToo movement gained momentum and cultural significance this year with the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, the entertainment industry has been on a rocky road of trying to better itself in terms of exposing sexual harassment and abuse. Some of the latest cases, such as Chris Hardwick’s past with ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra and Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento herself being accused of sexual abuse, have been particularly hard cultural conversations to have.

While this incident with The Predator seems more clear-cut, the reactions to Munn exposing the matter indicate that we (as a culture) still have a lot of work to do in terms of hearing the voices of sexual abuse victims, or even supporting those who step forward in support of those victims. However, no matter how Munn has felt in the last week, hearing that her actions caught the attention of the most important person at the heart of this matter has to be a nice morale boost.

The Predator will be in theaterstomorrow.