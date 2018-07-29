‘The Predator’ Will Not Feature Female Predators

Shane Black’s new Predator movie may include super Predators, but it will not include female Predators.

There were some rumors coming out of San Diego Comic-Con suggesting that female Predators would be introduced in Black’s film. Bloody-Disgusting has since spoken to a source close to the project who said that there will not be female Predators in the film and that the rumor was a result of some misunderstood panel banter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Bloody-Disgusting reports it:

“The source of the misunderstanding seems to have been that a fan at Comic Con asked if female Predators would ever be introduced in the films, and the stars joked around about not being able to tell male and female Predators apart. And that’s really all there is to that one.”

So it sounds like the Predator won’t be finding love anytime soon after all. Also worth noting is that the Xenomorphs from Alien will probably not be appearing in the film either.

The Predator recently underwent some reshoots. A report suggests that the reshoots involved changes to the film’s climax and connections to the past Predator films.

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey. In an interview, Black promised that the film will bring the Predator franchise in some new directions.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.

“It’s the ambitiousness of not wanting to stay small and just wanting to pack as many different possibilities, themes, and characters,” Black explained of his approach. “I think in the same way that Aliens succeeded so well that you had Bill Paxton and Jeanette Goldstein and Lance Henrikson that were popular. You had great characters. So, I think the death of some of the Predator movies has been a dearth of really intriguing characters that have development.”

Are you excited about The Predator? Let us know in the comments!

The Predator opens in theaters on September 14th.