‘The Predator’ Director Promises New Film Delivers All the “Genre Sh-t” We Love

The original Predator occupies multiple corners of pop culture with its blend of horror, sci-fi, action, comedy, and ’80s camp. Director of the upcoming The Predator, Shane Black, confirms his new film will also offer audiences a unique blend of tones and delivers audiences all of their favorite “genre sh-t.”

“It’s ultimately gonna be a thriller. It’s not gonna be a comedy. It’s an R-rated movie and it’s supposed to be a kind of harrowing experience,” Black shared with Collider. “If you bought a comic book that just said, ‘Genre Sh-t’ and started reading it, it could well be this movie.”

The filmmaker promised the film doesn’t only deliver thrilling elements, but will also give audiences “spies, romance, mystery– just stuff as much genre into one pack as we can, so you can literally unpack different facets of the movie.”

Advancements in technology have made many things possible in the realm of sci-fi that were previously impossible, yet a reliance on CGI made many audiences disconnect with recent genre offerings. Black, however, promises his new film will tap into what made the original Predator so appealing.

“I think there was a great deal of nostalgia and also a desire to do a kind of old-school thriller in the form of The Predator, because I think the reason there’s a lasting quality that the original movie has is due in part to the fact that it was made before it was so easy to just do a bunch of CGI effects and before video games had taken hold as well,” Black confirmed. “Obviously we’ve kept up on visual effects and technology and we’re big fans-but let’s try to do an old-school kind of real hearty and heartfelt kind of war movie surrounding this story.”

Star Boyd Holbrook echoed Black’s sentiments.

“I think what we have here is kind of like a hybrid,” the actor noted. “You’ll see a true reference to that once you see the film, and what’s going on with all of Predators. It does play a little slower, maybe like a western, which would lend itself to that thrill factor. And then it’s the western in sci-fi, so I think that would build up to the scares.”

Fans can see all of the influences when The Predator lands in theaters on September 14th.

