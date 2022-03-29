The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Returning for Season 3 on The History Channel

There are a number of notorious locations in the realm of the supernatural, and while some enthusiasts might look towards locations like Area 51 or Roswell, New Mexico, others look to Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, the focus of The HISTORY Channel’s The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. The fan-favorite series returns for a Season 3 on the network, which is set to uncover a number of compelling mysteries about the locale, while surely igniting all-new questions among paranormal enthusiasts about what makes the area such a hotbed of activity. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3 is set to premiere on The HISTORY Channel on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “The HISTORY Channel’s groundbreaking nonfiction series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 p.m. ET before moving to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. ET. With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)-related activities on earth, season three of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before. From strange occurrences including unusual spikes in radiation and evidence of mysterious underground structures to inexplicable equipment failures and numerous UAP sightings caught on camera, this 512-acre property located in Utah’s Uinta Basin personifies why truth is often much stranger than fiction.

“Since the 1950s, Skinwalker Ranch and the area around it has been the site of decades of study and worldwide media attention. Often referred to as ‘UFO alley,’ this Utah locale has become known for the occurrence of numerous anomalous events and strange UAP-related activity. Over the past two years, the team, led by current ranch owner Brandon Fugal and astrophysicist, aerospace engineer, and optical scientist Dr. Travis Taylor, has done numerous scientific experiments to engage the mysterious phenomena on the ranch and this season, they are elevating their investigative journey to new heights, inviting guest investigators to take part in experiments — including former government officials and military officers — and revealing new secrets in an attempt to answer the question: what is really happening on Skinwalker Ranch?

“Anchored by never-before-seen footage of the ranch, coupled with the use of cutting-edge surveillance and scanning technology, and an innovative scientific approach to one of the greatest investigations of the 21st century, the team will apply hard science and make shocking discoveries while going further and risking more than anyone has done on the ranch before.”

Check out the Season 3 premiere of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch on The HISTORY Channel on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 p.m. ET.

