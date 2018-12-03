‘The Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’ Wraps Filming

Horror fans rejoice! We’re one step closer to finally seeing Doctor Sleep, the long-awaited sequel to The Shining.

According to the director, Mike Flanagan, the highly-anticipated horror film officially wrapped filming as of late last night.

That’s a wrap on DOCTOR SLEEP. What an amazing experience. Honored and grateful. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 1, 2018

“That’s a wrap on DOCTOR SLEEP,” he wrote, “What an amazing experience.” The follow up film is based on Stephen King‘s sequel, which follows an adult Danny Torrance, who we first met as the little boy in the Overlook Hotel.

According to King’s website, the story follows Torrance, “who has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy.” The character moves to a town in New Hampshire where his “remnant ‘shining’ power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying.” This is how earns the name “Doctor Sleep,” which leads to the meeting of a young girl with her own specials gifts, who Torrance decides to help.

King fans are extremely excited to see Flanagan’s take on the story. “Well it’s very faithful to the book, the script,” the film’s star, Ewan McGregor, confirmed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “If you’ve read the novel,” he added, “that’s the story we’re going to tell.”

Flanagan also wants audiences to know that this movie will be very different from The Shining, Stanley Kubrick‘s adaptation of the first book. “There is no version of the world where I am trying not to acknowledge one of the greatest films ever made,” the director told Bloody Disgusting. “There’s no upside in shying away from that reality,” he added. Despite this fact, the director still wanted to make it clear that “this is not The Shining.”

Flanagan, who is “honored and grateful” to have had this Doctor Sleep experience, has had an extremely successful 2018. His Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House, was a huge hit and caused tons of new fans to discover his past works. The writer/director, who often works with wife, Kate Siegel (Theo on Hill House), has helmed many horror projects, including Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil.

Doctor Sleep is set to have an all star cast, including Ewan McGregor (Star Wars, Christopher Robin) as Danny. It will also feature Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Predator) Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek (2009), American Crime Story), Zahn McClarnon (Westworld, Longmire), Alex Essoe (Starry Eyes, Midnighters) Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), and Emily Alyn Lind (Enter the Void, Code Black).



Doctor Sleep is slated to hit theaters on January 24, 2020.