Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey First Reactions Surface for "Absurdly Entertaining" Movie
After a whirlwind press tour, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has entered cinemas for an incredibly limited theatrical run. Now that fans have had a chance to see it, they've begun to review the film across social media. Surprising most, it seems the early reactions are generally positive with some even hoping to see the project turn into a franchise.
"We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response from the public," executive producer Stuart Alson previously said in a statement regarding the film's press cycle. "From top media companies ranging from Rolling Stone magazine to USA Today to TMZ to individual comments on Reddit and YouTube—the world is craving Blood and Honey, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom to deliver Winnie-The-Pooh as never seen before."
Utterly Ridiculous
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is utterly ridiculous, hilarious and I am glad I paid to see this student film. I will say some of the lighting and framing choices were great. #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney https://t.co/t80hLtT11t— Matthew (@mattbo_0) February 16, 2023
Maximum B Movie
#WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney is maximum B movie. More gory than scary. pic.twitter.com/B9Za0lM43H— Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) February 16, 2023
Absurdly Entertaining
#WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney 🐻 Movie Review | An Absurdly Entertaining Slash-Fest | Full 📽 Here: https://t.co/DT9HB3tnDF pic.twitter.com/PkyreDwIwa— The Reel RapNerd dir. of For Your Own Safety (@TheReelRapNerd) February 16, 2023
Blast
yeah, @poohbandh was a BLAST 🐻
Great crowd alongside @SportsRebo and I out at Virginia Center for it. Absolutely worth the price of admission. CanNOT wait for the sequel 🤣@JaggedEdgeProd #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney pic.twitter.com/x37adnSuYZ— Adam Cheek (@adamncheek) February 16, 2023
Cult Hit
I can confidently say that was the dumbest movie since The Room. People were laughing 90 seconds in and laughed when the credits rolled. Could be a cult hit with college kids. It was exactly what you’d expect it to be for better or worse. Mainly worse. #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney https://t.co/a4kEIELTbM— Ken Bruno (@kenbruno) February 16, 2023
Bring on the Sequel
Wow! #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney had no right being that much fun, but it was!! Bring on the sequel!#MutantFam #HorrorMovies pic.twitter.com/MCzBHzjaEA— TheEricButts (@TheEricButts) February 16, 2023
Funniest Movie I've Seen
#WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney is the funniest movie I’ve seen in years. It’s so bad but so entertaining. If I was a critic it’s a 3/10 but I’m not it’s a 20/10 pic.twitter.com/mwG1I02OBM— Joe Fayant (@joe_fayant) February 16, 2023
Did you go to one of the Blood and Honey showings? If so, let us know your thoughts of the film in the comments section!prev