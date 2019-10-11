First Zombieland: Double Tap Reactions Hit Online

The first reactions to Zombieland: Double Tap are live following the sequel’s Hollywood premiere on Thursday. The ten-years-later followup to Zombieland is again directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and penned by original screenwriters Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) alongside Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984). A decade into the zombie apocalypse, a makeshift family of zombie slayers — Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) — must face off against multiple new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as a new breed of survivors that includes Nevada (Rosario Dawson), Madison (Zoey Deutch), Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch) and Albuquerque (Luke Wilson).

“One of the things I’m most excited about is meeting some new characters over the course of the film. That’s a really exciting prospect,” Fleischer recently told Inverse, adding the comeback was an opportunity to offer commentary on the deluge of zombie offerings like The Walking Dead and Z Nation. “There’s acknowledgment and commentary on the zombie phenomenon in Zombieland, but maybe not in a completely direct way.”

Writes ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, “Zombieland: Double Tap is like a time machine to 2009. I loved it. If you loved the first movie, you’ll love this one. It’s hilarious.” Calling the sequel an “absolute blast,” Davis also writes the returning core cast “has the same magic” and the group of newcomers “only add to the fun.”

#Zombieland #DoubleTap is like a time machine to 2009. I loved it. If you loved the first movie, you’ll love this one. It’s hilarious. The original cast has the same magic and the newcomers only add to the fun. It’s an absolute blast. pic.twitter.com/AHmqBuKHKA — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 11, 2019

Other early reactions also praise the film’s ensemble and its “fun” tone. More reactions to follow:

#Zombieland2 is a nostalgic trip back to 2009 despite being set in 2019 and the ten years haven’t updated its sense of humour. The fresh faces of Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson bring a welcome new dynamic to the group. If you loved the first you’ll be satisfied with the sequel. pic.twitter.com/yhtmroWOZ2 — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 11, 2019

Got to see this one tonite, enjoyed it thoroughly ,thanks for the laughs ⁦@Zombieland⁩ , you made me laugh good. Really enjoyed that cast and pace . pic.twitter.com/wdis1osNzS — matt walsh (@mrmattwalsh) October 11, 2019

Zombieland: Double Tap is a bloody blast. This long awaited sequel is well worth the 10 year wait. A twisted blend of comedy & horror with bigger & badder zombies.The entire cast is great but Zoey Deutch as Madison steals every scene & is the film’s MVP. #Zombieland2 #DoubleTap pic.twitter.com/7XcVZ1CGsE — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) October 11, 2019

Quick #Zombieland2 non spoiler review. The movie is a lot of fun definitely more comedic. The new additional cast didn’t overbear the original cast lThere’s a mid credits and after credits like Marvel movies. Will have a full review later tonight. — NukemDukem (@NukemDukemz) October 11, 2019

Went to the @Zombieland premiere. The film was like the Godzilla of zombie films. So 👏🏼 Much 👏🏼 FUN 👏🏼



Xoxo Zomburry pic.twitter.com/Hzae4SjF6S — ZOMBurry17 🧟‍♀️ (@Strawburry17) October 11, 2019

