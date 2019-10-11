Horror

First Zombieland: Double Tap Reactions Hit Online

The first reactions to Zombieland: Double Tap are live following the sequel’s Hollywood premiere […]

By

The first reactions to Zombieland: Double Tap are live following the sequel’s Hollywood premiere on Thursday. The ten-years-later followup to Zombieland is again directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and penned by original screenwriters Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) alongside Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984). A decade into the zombie apocalypse, a makeshift family of zombie slayers — Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) — must face off against multiple new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as a new breed of survivors that includes Nevada (Rosario Dawson), Madison (Zoey Deutch), Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch) and Albuquerque (Luke Wilson).

“One of the things I’m most excited about is meeting some new characters over the course of the film. That’s a really exciting prospect,” Fleischer recently told Inverse, adding the comeback was an opportunity to offer commentary on the deluge of zombie offerings like The Walking Dead and Z Nation. “There’s acknowledgment and commentary on the zombie phenomenon in Zombieland, but maybe not in a completely direct way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Writes ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, “Zombieland: Double Tap is like a time machine to 2009. I loved it. If you loved the first movie, you’ll love this one. It’s hilarious.” Calling the sequel an “absolute blast,” Davis also writes the returning core cast “has the same magic” and the group of newcomers “only add to the fun.”

Other early reactions also praise the film’s ensemble and its “fun” tone. More reactions to follow:

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts