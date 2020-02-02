Super Bowl 2020: Burger King Changes Sign to Celebrate the Big Game

It's Super Bowl Sunday today and fans are pumped for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. All across the country fans are celebrating the biggest event in football by having Super Bowl parties, doing some tailgating, and pretty much all kinds of fun involving food. You have to have snacks for the big game, after all. But it isn't just football fans who are getting in on the fun. Popular fast food chain Burger King is also celebrating Super Bowl Sunday, specifically restaurants near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida where the game is being played. The burger chain has updated their original tagline "Flame grilling since 1954" to a decidedly Super Bowl-appropriate "Flame grilling since 19LIV."

With the Super Bowl LIV in its hometown of Miami, @BurgerKing has replaced the "Flame grilling since 1954" signs on four of its Miami restaurants to read "Flame grilling since 19LIV." pic.twitter.com/NibcXLQ8qo — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) January 23, 2020

The actual locations that changed up their signage is pretty limited, just four in the Miami area according to Adweek, and the signage will remain at least through Super Bowl Sunday. What's also interesting about the signage change is that it works for Burger King on multiple levels. Not only does the year of Burger King's founding line up with the roman numerals for "54" but Burger King first opened in Miami. It all lines up to make for a great Super Bowl tie-in meaning that no matter who wins the big game, Burger King has already won, at least in terms of advertising.

At this point, it's not clear if Burger King will have an ad during this year's Super Bowl, though given that it's happening in the chain's hometown it would honestly be a surprise if they weren't and more than that, Burger King had a pretty impressive ad last year that utilized archival footage of iconic pop artist Andy Warhol eating a Burger King hamburger.

"We felt really strongly about the idea that we had. It's very unique, very different and something only Burger King could do — literally," the brand's global chief marketing officer, Fernando Machado, later told Adweek of the commercial. "No other brand could do what we're about to do."

What do you think of Burger King's signage change for the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments below.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on FOX, with FoxSports.com offering a livestream of the game. Fox Sports, Fox Now, and NFL apps will also be streaming the game. You can also watch the game on both Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps, as well as on YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV and more. You can check out more about how to watch the Super Bowl here.

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!